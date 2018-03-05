download Hindi Khabar IOS App
download Hindi Khabar android App
Hindi Khabar Live TV

कीथ और रोशेल ने गुपचुप रचाई शादी, इंस्टाग्राम पर की तस्वीरें शेअर

Edited by: Kavya_Mishra Updated: 05 Mar 2018 | 03:21 PM
detail image

नई दिल्ली। टीवी से लेकर बड़े पर्दे तक बिना किसी को बताए शादी करना आम बात है, कुछ दिनों पहले जहां अनुष्का और विराट ने गुपचुप शादी की थी, वहीं अब टीवी के पॉपुलर कपल कीथ सेकुएरा और रोशेल मारिया राव ने अपनी सीक्रेट वेडिंग की तस्वीरें इंस्टाग्राम पर साझा कर फैन्स को आश्चर्य में डाल दिया है।

कीथ और रोशेल ने 3 मार्च को तमिलनाडु के महाबलीपुरम में डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग की है। उन्होंने शादी के दो दिन बाद अपने फैंस को इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेअर कर जानकारी दी है। बता दें, इन तस्वीरों में रोशेल ने सफेद रंग की खूबसूरत गाउन पहनी है, जबकि कीथ लाइट ब्लू सूट में नजर आए।

बिग बॉस-9' में रोशेल टॉप-5 तो कीथ टॉप-6 पोजिशन पर रहे थे। गौरतलब है, 29 वर्षीय मॉडल और एंकर रोशेल ने साल 2012 में मिस इंडिया का खिताब जीता। वहीं, आखिरी बार कीथ साल टीवी शो 'लव का है इंतजार (2017)' में नजर आए थे। पिछले साल फरवरी में इन्होंने सगाई की घोषणा की थी।

देखें तस्वीरें-

 

❤️❤️ @rochellerao #KeRoGetsHitched Captured by - @shannonzirkle

A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira) on

Similar News

latest News
'पद्मावत' के बाद 'हेट स्टोरी 4' पर भी विवाद, उर्वशी के इस डायलॉग से भड़के लोग
latest News
सलीम-सुलेमान ने होली पर रिलीज किया ये गाना, सत्तार खान को मिला बड़ा मौका
latest News
ट्रोलर्स को श्रीदेवी की सौतेली बेटी ने दिया करारा जवाब, कहा- 'मेरी बहनों को ट्रोल करना बंद करें'
latest News
सनी लियोनी बनी 3 बच्चों की मां, इंस्टाग्राम पर शेअर की तस्वीर
latest News
सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी ने परी को छोड़ा पीछे

Most Popular News

Responsive image

Video: इस लड़की के सामने सनी लियोन कुछ भी नहीं
Responsive image

सनी लियोन से भी ज्यादा सेक्सी है सपना व्यास, देखें तस्वीरें
Responsive image

Jio सिम का भोजपुरी गाना सोशल मीडिया पर मचा रहा है धूम
Responsive image

650 के पार पहुंची बाहुबली-2, अब 1000 करोड़ पर नज़र!