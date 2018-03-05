कीथ और रोशेल ने गुपचुप रचाई शादी, इंस्टाग्राम पर की तस्वीरें शेअर

नई दिल्ली। टीवी से लेकर बड़े पर्दे तक बिना किसी को बताए शादी करना आम बात है, कुछ दिनों पहले जहां अनुष्का और विराट ने गुपचुप शादी की थी, वहीं अब टीवी के पॉपुलर कपल कीथ सेकुएरा और रोशेल मारिया राव ने अपनी सीक्रेट वेडिंग की तस्वीरें इंस्टाग्राम पर साझा कर फैन्स को आश्चर्य में डाल दिया है।
कीथ और रोशेल ने 3 मार्च को तमिलनाडु के महाबलीपुरम में डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग की है। उन्होंने शादी के दो दिन बाद अपने फैंस को इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेअर कर जानकारी दी है। बता दें, इन तस्वीरों में रोशेल ने सफेद रंग की खूबसूरत गाउन पहनी है, जबकि कीथ लाइट ब्लू सूट में नजर आए।
बिग बॉस-9' में रोशेल टॉप-5 तो कीथ टॉप-6 पोजिशन पर रहे थे। गौरतलब है, 29 वर्षीय मॉडल और एंकर रोशेल ने साल 2012 में मिस इंडिया का खिताब जीता। वहीं, आखिरी बार कीथ साल टीवी शो 'लव का है इंतजार (2017)' में नजर आए थे। पिछले साल फरवरी में इन्होंने सगाई की घोषणा की थी।
देखें तस्वीरें-
