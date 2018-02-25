श्रीदेवी के निधन पर बिहार के CM से लेकर आम लोगों तक शोक की लहर

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड एक्‍ट्रेस श्रीदेवी का रविवार को कार्डियक अरेस्ट से शनिवार देर रात निधन हो गया, जिसके बाद इस खबर से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर है। उनकी मौत की ख़बर के बाद देश के पीएम मोदी से लेकर राष्ट्रपति तक सब दुखी है।

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का ट्वीट-

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018



राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का ट्वीट-

Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018

श्री देवी की मौत की ख़बर की शोक की लहर बिहार में भी देखने को मिल रही है। उनके निधन पर बिहार के मुख्‍यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार व नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्‍वी यादव सहित कई नेताओं सहित आम व खास लोगों ने संवेदना व्‍यक्‍त की है।

नेताओं के ट्वीट-

Sudden shocking exit of extremely talented and renowned actress #Shridevi has really put everyone in deep grief.

She will always be remembered for her versatile roles. RIP https://t.co/mdBGtZOUWy — Sachin Sawant (@sachin_inc) February 25, 2018

Shocked to know about the sudden demise of the Superstar #Shridevi ji .. may her soul rest in peace? Bollywood actor Sridevi passes away https://t.co/PaSvkwrPVu — Shobha Oza (@Shobha_Oza) February 25, 2018

Both #Amma & #Shridevi RIP

Her Journey of life speaks about her personality. https://t.co/um0Y7aZbT4 — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) February 25, 2018

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने शोक व्यक्त कर एक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति साझा करते हुए लिखा, 'प्रख्यात फिल्म अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी जी का असामयिक निधन दुखद, ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें।'

प्रख्यात फिल्म अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी जी का असामयिक निधन दुखद. ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें.https://t.co/3LZgIwQP8f#RIPSridevi

— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) February 25, 2018

घोटाले में जेल काट रहे पूर्व रेल मंत्री के बेटे और बिहार के पूर्व उप-सीएम तेजस्वी यादाव ने एक्‍ट्रेस श्रीदेवी की मौत पर शोक जताते हुए लिखा,' श्रीदेवी जी के अचानक निधन के बारे में सुनना दुखी और दर्दनाक है। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले!'

Shocked, Saddened & Pained to hear about the sudden demise of #Sridevi Ji. Heartfelt Condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace! — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 25, 2018

फैंस के ट्वीट-

उनके फैंस भी उनके निधन पर अपना दुख व्यक्त कर रहें है। देशभर के लोग ट्वीट कर शोक जता रहे हैं।

A chapter for the book of prettiest and decent class women had ended R.I.P ☹️. #Shridevi pic.twitter.com/aJYE2Zor3d — Shivani Tomar (@shivanitomar09) February 25, 2018

I have no words but tears in my eyes we love you ma'am and we will miss you there will always be one #Shridevi ?? pic.twitter.com/Bj4KrAljmv — Alisha Shinde (@alishashinde36) February 24, 2018

#shridevi Lost our Hawa Hawaii.. can't forget the great personality..pray for you RoopKiRani — Poornima bharadwaj (@bharadwajdixit) February 25, 2018