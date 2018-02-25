download Hindi Khabar IOS App
श्रीदेवी के निधन पर बिहार के CM से लेकर आम लोगों तक शोक की लहर

Edited by: Kavya_Mishra Updated: 25 Feb 2018 | 01:14 PM
detail image

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड एक्‍ट्रेस श्रीदेवी का रविवार को कार्डियक अरेस्ट से शनिवार देर रात निधन हो गया, जिसके बाद इस खबर से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर है। उनकी मौत की ख़बर के बाद देश के पीएम मोदी से लेकर राष्ट्रपति तक सब दुखी है।

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का ट्वीट-


राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का ट्वीट-

श्री देवी की मौत की ख़बर की शोक की लहर बिहार में भी देखने को मिल रही है। उनके निधन पर बिहार के मुख्‍यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार व नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्‍वी यादव सहित कई नेताओं सहित आम व खास लोगों ने संवेदना व्‍यक्‍त की है।

नेताओं के ट्वीट-

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने शोक व्यक्त कर एक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति साझा करते हुए लिखा, 'प्रख्यात फिल्म अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी जी का असामयिक निधन दुखद, ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें।'

प्रख्यात फिल्म अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी जी का असामयिक निधन दुखद. ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें.https://t.co/3LZgIwQP8f#RIPSridevi

— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) February 25, 2018

घोटाले में जेल काट रहे पूर्व रेल मंत्री के बेटे और बिहार के पूर्व उप-सीएम तेजस्वी यादाव ने एक्‍ट्रेस श्रीदेवी की मौत पर शोक जताते हुए लिखा,' श्रीदेवी जी के अचानक निधन के बारे में सुनना दुखी और दर्दनाक है। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले!'

फैंस के ट्वीट-

उनके फैंस भी उनके निधन पर अपना दुख व्यक्त कर रहें है। देशभर के लोग ट्वीट कर शोक जता रहे हैं।

