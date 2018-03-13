आधार लिंकिग पर कोर्ट ने दी सुप्रीम राहत, फैसला आने तक बढ़ाई डेडलाइन

Edited by: Anuj Updated: 13 Mar 2018 | 05:44 PM

नई दिल्ली। देश की सबसे बड़ी अदालत सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आधार लिंकिग पर आम आदमी को बड़ी राहत दी है। कोर्ट ने फैसला आने तक आधार लिंकिग की डेडलाइन बढ़ा दी है। इससे पहले बैंक अकाउंट और मोबाइल नंबर से आधार की लिकिंग के लिए 31 मार्च की समयसीमा तय की गई थी।

Supreme Court says mandatory #Aadhaar linking with bank accounts and mobile phones will stand extended indefinitely till the judgement is pronounced pic.twitter.com/X8ZzrcjMBC