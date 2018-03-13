download Hindi Khabar IOS App
आधार लिंकिग पर कोर्ट ने दी सुप्रीम राहत, फैसला आने तक बढ़ाई डेडलाइन

Edited by: Anuj Updated: 13 Mar 2018 | 05:44 PM
नई दिल्ली। देश की सबसे बड़ी अदालत सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आधार लिंकिग पर आम आदमी को बड़ी राहत दी है। कोर्ट ने फैसला आने तक आधार लिंकिग की डेडलाइन बढ़ा दी है। इससे पहले बैंक अकाउंट और मोबाइल नंबर से आधार की लिकिंग के लिए 31 मार्च की समयसीमा तय की गई थी।



सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि इस मामले में फैसला आने तक बैंक अकाउंट, मोबाइल फोन और पासपोर्ट की अनिवार्य आधार लिकिंग की डेडलाइन को बढ़ाया जा रहा है। चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अगुआई में 5 जजों वाली संवैधानिक पीठ ने यह भी कहा कि सरकार अनिवार्य आधार के लिए जोर नहीं डाल सकती है।

 

