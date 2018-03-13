आधार लिंकिग पर कोर्ट ने दी सुप्रीम राहत, फैसला आने तक बढ़ाई डेडलाइन

नई दिल्ली। देश की सबसे बड़ी अदालत सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आधार लिंकिग पर आम आदमी को बड़ी राहत दी है। कोर्ट ने फैसला आने तक आधार लिंकिग की डेडलाइन बढ़ा दी है। इससे पहले बैंक अकाउंट और मोबाइल नंबर से आधार की लिकिंग के लिए 31 मार्च की समयसीमा तय की गई थी।
Supreme Court says mandatory #Aadhaar linking with bank accounts and mobile phones will stand extended indefinitely till the judgement is pronounced pic.twitter.com/X8ZzrcjMBC— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि इस मामले में फैसला आने तक बैंक अकाउंट, मोबाइल फोन और पासपोर्ट की अनिवार्य आधार लिकिंग की डेडलाइन को बढ़ाया जा रहा है। चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अगुआई में 5 जजों वाली संवैधानिक पीठ ने यह भी कहा कि सरकार अनिवार्य आधार के लिए जोर नहीं डाल सकती है।